Day trippers may be spared the repeated collection of Visitor Entry Tax

KRALENDIJK- Although the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) is very satisfied with the additional revenues of the new Visitor Entry Tax, the Executive Council is still studying a few adjustments. These mainly relate to the undesired effects of the new fee.

According to Deputy Hennyson Thielman, a thorough evaluation of the current system is currently underway, after which a number of changes are made. One of those changes may be the repeat payment waiver for people engaged in Island Hopping, i.e. taking short trips to neighboring islands.

“One of the points for improvement is to prevent visitors, so-called ‘island hoppers’ who travel to another island for a few days, from having to pay the tax again when they return to Bonaire. This has never been the intention of the new tourist tax as we proposed it to the island council last year”, says deputy Hennyson Thielman.

Island Council

According to Thielman, after the evaluation has been completed, the Executive Council will make proposals to the Island Council for changes to the current regulation.