Nature Dead Dolphin Found on Bonaire’s East Coast Redactie 05-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: Blue Defenders/Casper Douma

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday morning, STINAPA received a sad call of a stranded, dead dolphin on the East Coast.

Stinapa biologists, working together with Blue Defenders, determined it was a Pantropical Spotted Dolphin and took measurements to determine its age and health.

During this process, big fish lodged in the Dolphin’s throat were found. It is therefore assumed that the dolphin choked to death, as there was no other visible trauma to the body.

Skeleton

Because the body was still in good shape, Stinapa is trying to salvage the skeleton in order to display it for educational purposes.