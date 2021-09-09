Debate with parents about corona vaccine temporarily postponed













Kralendijk – The debate on Friday, September 10, 2021 with parents about the corona jab for young people has been temporarily postponed. The Public Entity Bonaire has decided this after participants canceled because they are in quarantine. There are currently 92 cases of coronavirus infection on Bonaire.

It is mainly young people who have become infected. In some cases, the parents have been quarantined on the advice of the Public Health Department. The Public Health department has a good overview of the groups of infections.

As soon as the situation of the participants allows, a new date for the debate will be announced. The new date will be announced via the media and social media channels of the Public Entity Bonaire. Do you have any complaints? Then stay at home and call 0800 0800 for a free corona test.

