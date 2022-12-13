December 17 is Christmas Shopping Night on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing a Christmas Shopping Night on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. This event will take place in the Kaya Grandi, in the Centrumgebied and at the Terramar Mall.

During the event, Kaya Grandi and part of the Kaya J.N.E. Craane will be closed for traffic from Karel’s Beach Bar to the customs office. Visitors and residents will have the opportunity to stroll around and enjoy the Christmas atmosphere while doing their last shopping. Santa Claus will be there to entertain the children and there will be an opportunity to have your picture taken with him. At various places in the Kaya Grandi, there will be music by gaita groups and DJs to give the necessary atmosphere to the festivities and there is a fashion show.

There will also be stands selling traditional holiday dishes such as ayaka and oliebollen at El Mundo, as well as Christmas crafts and much more from the ‘Marshe di Playa’ and Bonaire Arts & Crafts Association.

All residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy this event and celebrate this festive time of the year on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 9 p.m.