Price Decrease in Diesel and Gasoline on St. Maarten















Philipsburg – The Government of St. Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products on St. Maarten. Due to the ongoing developments internationally, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments downward for Gasoline and Diesel. The general public is hereby informed that as of July 28, 2021 at 6:00 am, the maximum consumer price of Gasoline and Diesel has been amended (decreased) as follows:

PRODUCT CURRENT PRICE NEW PRICE ULG 2.246 2.219 (USD1.24) Gasoil (Diesel) 1.639 1.597 (USD 0.89)

