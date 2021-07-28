28 July 2021 08:24 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Gas Price Increases nearly 20%

Economy Latest news Sint Maarten

Price Decrease in Diesel and Gasoline on St. Maarten

24

Decrease in Price of Gasoline and Diesel on St. Maarten

Philipsburg – The Government of St. Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum  price  at  which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products on St. Maarten. Due to the ongoing developments internationally, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments downward for Gasoline and Diesel. The general public is hereby informed that as of  July 28, 2021 at 6:00 am, the maximum consumer price of Gasoline and Diesel has been amended (decreased) as follows:

PRODUCTCURRENT PRICENEW PRICE
ULG2.2462.219 (USD1.24)
Gasoil (Diesel)1.6391.597 (USD 0.89)

Also read

en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish