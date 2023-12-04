DEJONG Law Office opened on Saba

THE BOTTOM- Last week Thursday has marked the ceremonial office opening of DE JONG Law Office on Saba. During a festive evening among friends, family, clients and network partners, owners Justin and Gerald Simmons – de Jong officially opened the law and consultancy office, which is located in Windwardside.

This is the first law office to have a physical presence on the island since the office of Duncan & Brandon in the early 2000s. Having a law office on the island again improves accessibility to the law, to justice and to legal services for the island’s residents. “Access to knowing what your rights are or access to information in general is not always a given, especially not on the smallest islands. I’m thankful to be able to contribute to improving access for the smallest islands,” said Gerald Simmons – de Jong.

DEJONG provides two different services: For the different governments, government organizations and departments, DEJONG provides a flexible execution layer in consultancy on legislation, policy development, project and program management, using various off counsels in either Aruba, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Den Haag or Rotterdam, all of which have more than 10 years of professional experience in the field of government administrative execution capacity.

The other service is that of a general law practice, which is mostly focused on the Windward Islands, where DEJONG runs a general commercial law practice with the exception of criminal and family law.

Aruba

DEJONG will also be opening a law and consultancy office in Aruba with partner Nina Vleeming – Tromp. With Nina, DEJONG will strengthen its legislative works presence on the Leeward Islands. In this way, DEJONG is able to offer services to all Dutch Caribbean islands.

“What makes DEJONG unique is its focus on relationships. Its focus on people, who are at the core of everything we do. And, of course, the results. I’m proud of my husband and what he has achieved thus far,” said co-owner Justin Simmons – de Jong.