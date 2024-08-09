Sint Maarten DEJONG Law Opens Office on St. Maarten Redactie 09-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The team says to DEJONG aims to foster meaningful client relationships and deliver pragmatic legal solutions. Photo: DEJONG

PHILIPSBURG – After successfully establishing itself on Saba in 2023, the law practice and consultancy DEJONG has opened a new office in St. Maarten.

The DEJONG team now includes Valya Pantophlet, Angeline Laurence, and Safira Ibrahim. Founder Gerald Simmons-de Jong stresses the importance of team members being closely connected to the island’s community and culture.

Pantophlet, the managing partner, focuses on commercial and government administrative law and legislative development, bringing extensive experience in management, legal advice, and government roles. Laurence, the office manager and business consultant, leads corporate support services with a strong background in tourism and hospitality, ensuring compliance and business setup for investors.

Ibrahim, a seasoned litigator with a focus on high-profile white-collar crime cases, joined in September. DEJONG’s expansion to St. Maarten aims to provide specialized legal and consultancy services, emphasizing strong client relationships and practical solutions.

