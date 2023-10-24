Delay in start of Jetair’s Bonaire and Aruba flights

WILLEMSTAD-In a recent announcement, Jetair Caribbean informed about their plans to execute a wet lease for a new ATR42-300 aircraft just a few weeks ago. The objective was to enhance their services on routes to Aruba and Bonaire, along with several destinations in Venezuela.

According to Jetair, the lessor of the aircraft has conveyed a delay in the delivery process due to ongoing registration issues. The indication now is that the aircraft won’t be operational on the Aruba and Bonaire routes as originally scheduled until after November 1st, 2023.

According to Jetair, In anticipation of the delay, proactive steps were taken to reach out to customers who had expressed interest in traveling to or from Aruba and Bonaire. The airline is committed to assisting these passengers in making alternative travel arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused.

Hurdles

“Jetair Caribbean’s team is actively engaged with the aircraft lessor, and they are determined to expedite the incorporation of the ATR aircraft as soon as the registration hurdles are successfully navigated. We understand the importance of providing reliable service to our passengers, and we are dedicated to resolving this issue swiftly”, according to the Curaçao-based carrier.