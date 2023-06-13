13 juni 2023 18:47 pm

BES Reporter

Delegation from the public entity of Bonaire is attending the VNG congress

GRONINGEN/KRALENDIJK – A delegation of the public entity of Bonaire will participate in the annual VNG congress in the coming days.

This year, the knowledge congress will take place on June 13th and 14th in Groningen. During the congress, participants will have the opportunity to attend various seminars in addition to the plenary knowledge sessions. 

The two-day congress focuses on sharing knowledge and expertise, developing professional skills, and exchanging ideas regarding governance challenges.


