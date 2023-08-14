Delegation Island Council Bonaire to travel for selection process new Island Governor

KRALENDIJK – According to the Registry of the Island Council, this month a delegation of several members of the Island Council will undertake a work visit outside of Bonaire for a few days. The work visit is related to the appointment procedure for a new Island Governor for Bonaire.

“In every selection procedure, it is of the utmost importance to protect the candidates’ personal privacy, ensure equal opportunities for each candidate, and apply the same treatment and rules to every applicant,” stated a press release from the Island Council.



The Registry, on behalf of the Island Council, states that for these reasons, no further information will be provided. Any potential questions can be directed to the Office of the Kingdom Representative.