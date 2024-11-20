Education Delegation of Dutch education inspectorate and ROA CN concludes visit to TVET Council Barbados Redactie 20-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The delegation of the Dutch Inspectorate of Education and ROA CN with the collegues from TVET Council Barbados. Photo: Erwin Opstal

BRIDGETOWN – Representatives from The Dutch Inspectorate of Education and the Raad Onderwijs Arbeidsmarkt CN (Education and Labor Market Council of the Caribbean Netherlands) recently completed a five-day working visit to the TVET Council Barbados.

The visit included school tours and informational sessions focusing on the status of the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) within the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) education system. The delegation explored the role of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in equipping young people and other learners with practical skills and certification for career development.

Bridge the gap

The TVET Council, established to promote job-related training and certification, aims to bridge the gap between education and the labor market by fostering work-ready skills and creating pathways to fulfilling careers. The visit provided valuable insights into best practices and innovative approaches within the CVQ framework that could inform strategies for the Caribbean Netherlands.

