Delegation St. Eustatius visits Agri-Expo on Nevis

ORANJESTAD/CHARLESTOWN- A delegation from the island of St. Eustatius last week paid a visit to the annual Agri-Expo on Nevis.

The delegation consisted of commissioner Derrick Simmons, ENI-director Anthony Reid and unit-manager Sharon Vierra.

This year is the 29th time that the Exo has been organized. The theme of this year was ‘Together for Food Sovereignty’.

Commitment

“We are here today not by chance. We have been committed to the cause of agriculture for the past 29 years since this started, and that is why I believe the change from Agriculture Open Day to Agri-Expo is commensurate with the giant strides that we have made in all aspects of agriculture”, said Minister of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Eric Evelyn.