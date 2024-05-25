Saba Delegations from KMar and Prosecutor’s Office visit Saba Redactie 25-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Governor Johnson, seen here on the back, toured the island with the two delegations visiting the island. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM – Saba this week welcomed two separate delegations from the Prosecutor’s Office and Koninklijke Marechaussee on May 21st. Outgoing Brigade Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Roland Scheltes, and his successor, Lieutenant Colonel Gerhard Smit, together with Head of Operations, Captain Luuk van de Ven were among the representatives of the KMar. From the Prosecutor’s Office, Saba welcomed Chief Public Prosecutor, Walter Kupers, and the Attorney General, Guillano Schoop.

Both delegations were given a tour of the Fort Bay harbour, led by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. A general overview was shared of the harbour’s current operations, its staff, the Makana service, and customs and immigration procedures. Topics that arose from this included enhanced border protection and collaboration between KMar and Customs. Plans for the future development of Black Rocks Harbor were also discussed.

Meetings

Each delegation then met separately with the Island Governor to discuss each organization’s activities and responsibilities for Saba.