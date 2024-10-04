News Delfins Beach Resort Partners with Hilton Chain Redactie 04-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Delfins Beach Resort Bonaire has announced its future collaboration with the Hilton chain, where Delfins will be part of the ‘Tapestry Collection by Hilton.’

The partnership marks an important step in increasing the appeal of the popular resort and Bonaire as a destination for American travelers. As an independent resort, Delfins has played a key role in Bonaire’s tourism sector for more than seven years.

According to Delfins’ management, the decision to join the ‘Tapestry Collection by Hilton’ combines the resort’s unique character with Hilton’s stability and professionalism.

“Both Delfins and Bonaire have a strong focus on Europe,” says Chris Opgenoort, General Manager of Delfins Beach Resort.

“With the growing interest in the island and the great potential of the American market, combined with more air connections, we see Hilton as a partner that will firmly position us in this market. Hilton has strong distribution channels and the largest loyalty program in the world, allowing us to attract more American guests. The Hilton name gives them the confidence to travel to Bonaire.” Delfins remains committed to attracting guests who want to explore all facets of the island.

Important

Miles Mercera, director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), emphasizes the importance of this collaboration for the island: “The affiliation of Delfins with the ‘Tapestry Collection by Hilton’ is a significant step for Bonaire. This puts the resort and our island higher on the map for American, South American, and European guests. It is a positive development for Bonaire’s tourism sector and aligns with our ambition to expand our market share in North and South America.”

‘Tapestry Collection by Hilton’

The ‘Tapestry Collection by Hilton’ represents a selection of exceptional and independent hotels and resorts chosen by Hilton for their unique character and high-quality guest experiences.

