I can inform you that the delta variant of the coronavirus has arrived on Bonaire. We can now have the variants of the virus examined in the laboratory in Aruba. It turned out that 16 samples were examined in the past week. The majority concerns the delta variant and a single alpha variant (the British). You will receive more information later this week.

The delta variant of the Covid-19 virus spreads in the same way via droplets, but is much more contagious. We more often see other complaints, especially headaches, and we see less often complaints such as frequent coughing and loss of smell/taste. People who have not been vaccinated or who have only had 1 shot can become more seriously ill from the delta variant. They are also more likely to end up in the hospital. The tests we use can demonstrate the delta variant well.

It is very important that even more people get vaccinated. And that people who only have 1 shot also get the second shot. With the corona vaccine, you can prevent that in the case of the delta variant you become seriously ill or have to be hospitalized.

If you have any complaints, stay at home, call 0800 0800 and make an appointment to get tested.

