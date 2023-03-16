Democratic Party convincingly wins Bonaire elections

KRALENDIJK – The Partido Demokrátiko Bonaire (PDB) has won the elections for a new island council. The trend of the results pointed to a victory for the red party early in the evening.

The Union Patriótriko Boneriano (UPB) comes in a close second, while the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) suffered the most damage, losing half of the four seats won in 2019. At the moment, the party still has 3 seats in the island council, because council member Daisy Coffie, now M21, split off from the MPB earlier.

Although the DP was the biggest in terms of total votes with just over 4000 votes, thanks to the so called ‘restzetel’, both DP and UPB will get 3 seats. MPB will get 2 seats and M21 will get 1 seat.

