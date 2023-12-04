Dengue Fever has arrived on Saba

THE BOTTOM – The government of Saba has advised that dengue fever has now been identified on the island. The Public Health Department is issuing a public advisory to heighten awareness and encourage preventive measures.

Vector control efforts have been ongoing to eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites. It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and contribute to the prevention of dengue transmission.

Recommendations from the Government include installing or repairing window and door screens, utilizing air conditioning, addressing indoor water-holding items, considering insecticide use, wearing protective clothing, and seeking medical attention if symptoms like high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, or rash develop.

Symptoms

For those experiencing symptoms, Saba Cares can be contacted at +5994163288. This collaborative effort aims to curb the spread of dengue and protect the community’s well-being.

The arrival of Dengue Fever to the island is no surprise, as various cases had already been identified in both St. Maarten and St. Eustatius.