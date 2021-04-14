Developmental Psychologist Saba













Looking for a reliable and self-motivated professional, able to think and work out-of-the-box.

As a Youth Development Specialist you focus on approaches about how to work with parents, teachers, children and young people. You provide well-coordinated care geared towards more prevention, better integration of youth related services and the use of social networks within the direct environment of students.

Core tasks

Observe interaction between teacher and student;

Perform psycho-educational diagnostics;

Contribute to the individual plans of students(IEP + IDP);

Be available at the daycare center and schools atregular hours for observations and intervention;

Support contact between schools and parents.

Guidance tasks

Offer the first line of support for teachers, parents and children through classroom visits, home visits, workshops or individual sessions;

Plan and execute intervention for students with socio-emotional or specific behavioral challenges.

Requirements

Relevant degree in psychology, pedagogy or behavior sciences;

Ample work experience in supporting youngsters with social-emotional questions;

Able and qualified to perform psychological assessments;

Have knowledge of the current student care system on Saba, or will comply with it shortly;

Willing to apply a result-oriented approach;

Able and qualified to apply strategies to guidestudents with exceptionalities;

Work on own professional development;

Experienced in positive psychology/pedagogy.

Communication skills

Eager and able to work in a multidsciplinary team;

Experienced in working with adults;

Maintain regular contact betweenteachers, care coordinators, parents,and colleagues in other organizations;

Fluent in English and preferably alsosome command of Dutch andSpanish;

Able to monitor and report onprogress verbally and in writing;

Use modern communicationtechnology to give constructive feedback.

Check our Facebook page and YouTube channel for information on Saba and the EC2.

Candidates are asked to submit applications by April 30, 2021 to EC2 Director Henriette van Heijnsbergen at ec2saba@gmail.com We are particularly interested in your motivation and experience. Please also check our website http://ec2saba.org.