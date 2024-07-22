Advertisement Did you know? Sander Engelbertink 22-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Disruptions on the mobile network can occur due to the use of equipment that operates on certain frequency bands. Think of wireless camera systems, headphones, microphones, weather stations, and other wireless devices. This affects all of us!



Disruptions can lead to interruptions for example in your mobile phone signal, making it difficult or sometimes even impossible to reach emergency services. Additionally, individuals and businesses often spend a significant amount of money on equipment that can no longer be used due to the resulting disruptions, and in the worst case scenario, may be confiscated. These costs will not be reimbursed.

For more information, visit: www.rijksdienstcn.com/economie-klimaat/machtigingsvrije-apparatuur or you can contact the RDI at telephone number +599- 7173140 or visit our office at Kaya Grandi 69.

