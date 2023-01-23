Digital information session Electoral Colleges and Island Council Elections 2023 | Advertisement

On Wednesday, the 15th of March 2023, the same day as the Island Council elections on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, the elections of the electoral colleges for the First Chamber will take place. The day of application for the electoral college is on the 30th of January, 2023. In this context, the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland is organizing a digital information session via Zoom where information can be obtained about the application for candidacy for the Electoral Colleges and the Island Council elections. There is also the possibility to ask all your questions. Representatives of the Central Polling Station and the Electoral Council will be present at the meeting.

Date: 25th of January, 2023

Time: 12:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Language of instruction: Dutch with possibility for questions in Papiamentu and English

Zoom ID: 821 6665 2278

Zoom password: 250123!#