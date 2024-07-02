Government Digital mailbox Caribbean Netherlands active Redactie 02-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On July 1, 2024, the BerichtenboxCN app, a digital mailbox for government services in the Caribbean Netherlands, was launched. The app allows users to receive government messages quickly and securely, keeping them always at hand.

The Tax Office Caribbean Netherlands is the first government service to use BerichtenboxCN. Users receive messages such as invitations to file tax returns, assessments, payment reminders, and requests for additional information directly in their digital mailbox. Even if one does not reside in the Caribbean Netherlands year-round, the messages remain accessible via the app.

The launch of BerichtenboxCN begins with messages from the Tax Office’s Assessment Department, with the Collection Department to follow later. There are plans to expand BerichtenboxCN in the future to include messages from other government services.

To use the app, a MijnCN account, a crib number, and a smartphone or tablet are required. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, including older versions of these systems.