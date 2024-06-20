Airlift Direct Flights from Bonaire to Colombia Redactie 20-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Today, Z Air announced in a press release that starting in July 2024, they will offer a new direct flight between Bonaire (BON) and Barranquilla (BAQ). This new service provides travelers a direct connection between Bonaire and Colombia, significantly reducing travel time.

The flight from Bonaire will depart every Monday at 11:45 AM, while the return flight from Barranquilla will depart every Friday at 12:25 PM. “We are delighted to offer our customers this new route,” said René Winkel, director of Z Air.