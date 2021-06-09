Direct flights from the US were received with a warm welcome















Kralendijk – This passed Saturday Bonaire welcomed back direct flights from the US with flights resuming from Miami with American Airlines, and from Atlanta with Delta Air Lines, this marks a big era for the island.

After a period of 15 months without operations due to the pandemic, the two Airlines resumed their flights to Bonaire this passed Saturday and Wednesday. This is great news for the economy of Bonaire, our US visitors that have been longing to visit, for the tourism sector, and also our whole community have longed for their return.







Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) had encouraged the local partners to take part in this event with a unique cultural touch by giving a gift to the visitors. TCB prepared this cultural event at the airport, as a surprise there were stuffed animals like flamingo, turtle, iguana, donkey on the baggage belt with gifts from different local partners attached to them. The visitors picked a stuffed animal as a welcome back to Bonaire gift.

At the exit there was a cultural ambiance with music from ‘kaha di orgel’, and a couple dancing in traditional folkloric outfits to entertain the visitors that just arrived. TCB also gave each visitor a bag that was filled with different promotional ítems and gifts. These were handed out by Miss Tourism Bonaire participants who were also dressed in folkloric outfits.

The emotion could be seen on the faces of the visitors when they were surprised with the entertainment, and the public welcoming them to the island, this for sure had an impact on them and will forever stay in their memory. A lot of the visitors took the time to capture this moment.

TCB wants to give a huge THANK YOU to every partner that collaborated with a gift for our visitors Belmar Oceanfront Apartments, The Bellafonte – Luxury Oceanfront Hotel, Blennies, Bonaire Destination Services, Bonaire Kiteschool, Bonaire Landsailing Adventures, Bonaire Tours & Vacations, BonTapa, Bottles, Brass Boer, Buddy Dive Resort, Budget Car Rental, The Cadushy Distillery, Coral Casino, Cuba Compagnie, Daily Fresh, Delfins Beach Resort, Divi Flamigo Beach Resort & Casino, Epic Tours, Gio’s, Hitess N.V., Ingridiënts Restaurant, It Rains Fishes, Karel’s Beach Bar, Luciano’s, Melissa Sailing, STINAPA, Tropical Nature, Ocean Oasis Beach Club, Patagonia Restaurant, Van der Valk Plaza Beach Resort, Salty Tours, Sebastian’s Restaurant, Bar & Lounge, Tiki & Co, Tulip Spa, The Touch Spa, Sorobon Beach Resort and Stoked.

TCB would like to also thank OLB, BIA and PG, BonLab and BHM/BOG for this achievement. Definitely to the people who longed for this day since the beginning of the pandemic. Let’s continue to to follow the rules that are set in place, so that we can maintain our island safe to be able to continue welcoming visitors.

