Director General Ministry of Instrastructre and Water Management visits St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The director general of the ministry of infrastructure and water management, Kees van den Burg, paid a brief visit to Statia last week, where he had important talks on key issues, ranging from roads and erosion to the harbour extension project.

While here, Mr van den Burg, accompanied by his adviser, Monique Faverey, met with the government commissioner, Alida Francis, along with Marion Schroen, the deputy island secretary.

The visiting team also met with island commissioners Arlene Spanner and Reuben Merkman and STUCO director, Fred Cuverlay and they toured several projects, including the Airport Boulevard, the Orange Bay road, the airport water drainage and infiltration ponds projects, reforestation project nursery and sites, and the harbour extension project.