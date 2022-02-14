Director Kingdom Relations Bachgus meets Bonaire















The delegation during a visit to Seru Largu

KRALENDIJK- The new director Kingdom Relations, of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), René Bachgus has been introduced to Bonaire.

The program included an introduction to the deputies and the management team of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB).

The theme of the first introductory day included waste, supervision and enforcement, social childcare, barionan, Rincon, LVV.

Van Huffelen

This week will see the visit of new State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen’s (BZK) first visit to the islands. Van Huffelen will complete her own program on the island from Monday. A press conference of the State Secretary is scheduled for Tuesday around noon.