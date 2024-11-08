Bonaire Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement Bonaire to take a new approach to inspections Redactie 08-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The office of the Supervision and Enforcement department in Kralendijk. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK – Starting November 18, the Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement (DTH) on Bonaire will implement a new approach to inspections and control measures. This new method is intended to work more preventively.

According to a press release from the Public Entity, the revised approach provides residents and businesses with clearer guidelines and encourages them to meet requirements in a timely manner, helping to prevent violations and avoid penalties.

The first inspections will take place in the Kaya Industria area, where inspectors will check for proper permits and compliance with safety regulations.

Safer and Cleaner

With this new approach, DTH aims to create a safer and cleaner Bonaire, with active community involvement in following the applicable regulations.

