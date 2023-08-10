10 augustus 2023 23:36 pm

Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement Bonaire Welcomes New Director in the Person of Marlon Richardson

Richardson, seen here in a personal photo, was previously a police officer and later responsible for security at MCB. Photo: Marlon Richardson

KRALENDIJK – As of August 14, 2023, Marlon Richardson is the new Director of Supervision & Enforcement (S&E) of the public entity Bonaire. With this appointment, the public entity Bonaire is strengthened with an experienced director in the areas of people management, change management, and enforcement.

Richardson, born on Bonaire, has worked for over 12 years as an Detective at thee Police Force and over 22 years at MCB Bank on Bonaire. In addition, Richardson has completed various studies in the fields of management and enforcement.

According to a press release from the OLB (Public Entity Bonaire), Richardson, as Director of S&E, will also contribute to the optimization of the S&E process.

