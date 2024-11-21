Government Discussion about Bonaire island registrar’s salary not unique: The Netherlands struggles too Redactie 21-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The debate earlier this year on Bonaire about the salary of the Island Registrar at the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) is not an isolated case. In the Netherlands, there is also ongoing disagreement about how best to structure compensation for this role.

The Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) distanced itself this week from a proposal by professional associations suggesting that the registrar’s salary should be linked to that of the mayor.

The professional associations advocate for a pay scale just below that of the mayor to ensure balance within the administrative top tier. However, the VNG emphasizes that the salary grading remains a matter for local councils and employers’ committees.

Complexity

The debate highlights the complexity of determining the value of the registrar’s role. Differences in salary and grading spark discussions not only in the Caribbean Netherlands but also in the European part of the Kingdom. There is now a call for establishing national standards to prevent such local disputes at the municipal level.

