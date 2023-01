KRALENDIJK – Around noon on Monday, the control room of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) received a report of a diver who had become unwell on the south coast of Bonaire.

Ambulance personnel who rushed to the scene attempted to resuscitate the diver, but to no avail. Moments later, a doctor confirmed the death of the 63-year-old man with the initials R.A.P.

The BES-Reporter wishes the relatives strength with the loss of their loved one.