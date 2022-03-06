Diver on St. Eustatius loses conciousness and passes away

ORANJESTAD- According to information fro the Police Department, a male divers on St. Eustatius on Sunday morning lost conciousness and was brought to shore for medical attention.

Once on land ambulance personnel started with efforts to re-animate the diver in question. Unfortunately, this did not yield the desired result. The 68 year old victim was declared dead at 11oclock.

The Police department extends their condolencesto to the family of the victim.