Do you have questions about labour issues?

24-06-2024

Would you like to know exactly about the minimum wage, contracts, overtime, dismissal, illness, working hours and all your rights as an employee or employer? Or do you have a conflict at work and are you looking for advice or mediation?

Visit our website www.rijksdienstcn.com (Social affairs and work) or call/ mail us. You are also welcome to visit our office during the consulting hours from Monday to Thursday between 8.00 am and 12.00 pm.

Saba: Cap. Matthew Levenstone Street (Mon-Thu 08.00 – 12.00 am), +599 416 3804, szw.saba@rijksdienstcn.com

St. Eustatius: Mazinga Square z/n (Mon-Thu 08.00 – 12.00 am), +599 318 3376, szw.statia@rijksdienstcn.com