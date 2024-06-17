Advertisement Do you need school supplies for your children in secondary education? Redactie 17-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The SZW unit of RCN can help you!

Every year, you can apply for a contribution towards the costs of school supplies and uniforms. If you have one or more children, you can apply for a contribution with an income of up to 2.100 dollar on St. Eustatius.

Visit our website at www.rijksdienstcn.com or call us at 318 3376 on Statia or send us a whatsapp message via 790 0052.

On Saba you can visit the Saba Community Development Department, Upper Road 4, The Bottom.