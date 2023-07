Do you need school supplies for your children in secondary education? And do you live on Statia? The SZW unit of RCN can help you!

Every year, you can apply for a contribution towards the costs of school supplies and uniforms.

If you have one child, you can apply for a contribution with an income of up to 1.736 dollar on St. Eustatius. With two, three or more children the income limit is higher.

Visit our website at www.rijksdienstcn.com or call us at 318 3376 or 318 3371 on Statia.