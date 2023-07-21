Do you receive AOV? Please visit SZW Caribbean Netherlands | Advertisement

SZW Caribbean Netherlands updates AOV files

Are you residing in the Caribbean Netherlands and collecting pension (AOV)? You are requested to come by the RCN- unit Social Affairs and employment SZW office during the months of July and August. Bringing along your ID card is sufficient for this check.

You can drop by daily without an appointment from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 12 pm and from 1 pm to 3 pm.

SZW staff, in coordination with residential and daytime care, conduct on-site controls of resident pensioners. Other pensioners who are (physically) limited or unable to come

to the office during the indicated control period can contact SZW via telephone number 715 8888 (Bonaire), 3183376 (Sint Eustatius), 416 3804 (Saba) or send an email to pensioen@

rijksdienstcn.com to make an appointment.