Double child benefit for child with extra care needs

Carola Schouten – Photo Rijksoverheid

KRALENDIJK – Parents of children with intensive care needs in the Caribbean Netherlands can also apply for double child benefit in the future. Minister Carola Schouten of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions announced this today.

Children with specific care needs, due to an illness or disease, require extra care. This care also leads to extra costs. Parents of these children will be able to apply for double child benefit to partially cover these costs.

Minister Schouten: “As a parent you want to be able to put all your focus on your child and not have to think about whether or not you can afford the extra costs. The double child benefit takes away a bit of worry, so that ‘caring’ can remain the main focus.”

The number of children with intensive care needs in the Caribbean Netherlands is estimated to be around 140. Research has shown that the introduction of double child benefit is desirable and possible. It is intended that the doubling of the child benefit can be applied for by July 2023 for all families concerned.

State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) calls the equalisation good news. “During my recent visit to the Caribbean Netherlands, this appeared to be a great need on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. I am happy that parents will receive this financial assistance.”