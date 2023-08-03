Dr. Alfons Gabriel’s century-old photo and document collection returns to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – This week, the Fundashon Históriko Kultural Boneriano (FuHiKuBo) has had the privilege of receiving a special collection. The collection belonged to Dr. Alfons Gabriel, who lived in Bonaire with his wife Agnes Gabriel during the years 1922-1925. He was one of the first country surgeons on Bonaire and worked in the building now occupied by SKAL. Dr. Gabriel also authored a book on flamingos and the nature of Bonaire, titled ‘Tschogogo’.

The collection comprises 173 unique photos taken in Bonaire, as well as 16 documents. The grandson of Dr. Alfons Gabriel, Alexander Stagl, and his mother Verena Stagl, have meticulously preserved the collection, which is now over 100 years old. They have decided that these pieces should now be kept in Bonaire.

Markus and Heidi Taurer were the first people Verena approached in Bonaire about this collection. As a photographer, Mr. Taurer understood the significance of the photos for Bonaire, so he contacted local heritage organizations that could assist in this matter. Elena Baker Echavarría, Mediator at Terramar Museum Bonaire, has dedicated herself over the past year to guiding this process to ensure everything went smoothly and that Alexander was connected to the right stakeholders. The collection will be managed by FuHiKuBo and will be kept in the building of OLB Post & Archief.