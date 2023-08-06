6 augustus 2023 17:47 pm

Dragstrip Bonaire almost ready for use

The strip is now nearly ready to be used. Photo: ABC Online media

KRALENDIJK – After a considerable amount of work accomplished in the past weeks and months, the so-called dragstrip is now almost ready for use. The track has been paved with a layer of asphalt, and the first daredevils have already tested the new strip.

While not everyone is enthusiastic about the construction of the track, it fulfills an important election promise made by Deputy James Kroon. Additionally, the track is a necessity as the Kaminda Statius van Eps has been primarily used by motorsport enthusiasts as an illegal racing strip, resulting in risks and disturbances for road users and residents.

The hope is that this new dragstrip will help reduce inconvenience and hazardous behavior on public roads.

