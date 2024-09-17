Saba Driver on Saba hurts as breaks give out and car lands upside down Redactie 17-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM- On Saturday, the 14th of September, around 11:35 AM, a collision with injuries occurred on Spring Bay Road on Saba. The driver of a car was driving downhill on the road and at one point tried to brake, but the brakes did not work.

This caused the driver to lose control and take the car approximately 30 meters down the mountain. The car came to rest upside down against a tree against the rocks. The driver was injured as a result.

Together with the ambulance and fire department personnel, the victim was taken from the wreckage and taken to hospital by ambulance. Later the victim had to be flown out to Sint Maarten for further treatment.

