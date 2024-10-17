St. Eustatius Drunk driver on St. Eustatius has license revoked Redactie 17-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- On Friday, around 9:55 PM, a 60-year-old man with initials N.D.R. was arrested at the Oranjebaaiweg on St. Eustatius for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Officers who were at the police station saw that the suspect showed suspicious driving behavior on the Van Tonningen road and hit a pavement. Here upon, the officers went after the driver and ordered him to stop for a check.

During the check, it could be observed that the suspect showed characteristics of someone who is under the influence of alcohol. A breathalyser test was administered, which showed that he had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol.

Revoked

The driver was taken to the police station for a breath analysis and, as a result, his driver’s license was revoked.

