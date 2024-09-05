Bonaire Drunken woman keeps Bonaire Police busy all evening Redactie 05-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Monday evening, the Bonaire police had to respond twice within a few hours to the same woman, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

Around 8 PM, the 39-year-old woman, identified as I.B., was arrested on Kaminda Djabou for driving under the influence after being involved in a collision. After failing a breathalyzer test, her driver’s license was immediately confiscated, and she was released.

Later that evening, just before midnight, the police were called to a situation at an apartment complex on Kaya Sirena. To their surprise, it was again I.B., who had attempted to climb over an iron gate but became stuck between the bars.

The fire department was called to free her, and she was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a large piece of the gate still attached to her leg for the necessary medical treatment.

