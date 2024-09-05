Drunken woman keeps Bonaire Police busy all evening
KRALENDIJK – On Monday evening, the Bonaire police had to respond twice within a few hours to the same woman, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
Around 8 PM, the 39-year-old woman, identified as I.B., was arrested on Kaminda Djabou for driving under the influence after being involved in a collision. After failing a breathalyzer test, her driver’s license was immediately confiscated, and she was released.
Later that evening, just before midnight, the police were called to a situation at an apartment complex on Kaya Sirena. To their surprise, it was again I.B., who had attempted to climb over an iron gate but became stuck between the bars.
The fire department was called to free her, and she was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a large piece of the gate still attached to her leg for the necessary medical treatment.
More News
-
Bonaire
Flag Day, Dia di Boneiru 2024 kicks off tonight
-
Bonaire
Drunken woman keeps Bonaire Police busy all evening
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair adds flights to Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent in upcoming winter schedule
-
St. Eustatius
Tools and building material stolen during burglary of building on Statia
-
Saba
First DUI arrest on Saba after introduction of breathalyzer
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Bonaire
Rolando Marin celebrates 30 years at Tourist Office Bonaire
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested for theft of phone from Supermarket on Statia
More News
-
Bonaire
Flag Day, Dia di Boneiru 2024 kicks off tonight
-
Bonaire
Drunken woman keeps Bonaire Police busy all evening
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair adds flights to Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent in upcoming winter schedule
-
St. Eustatius
Tools and building material stolen during burglary of building on Statia
-
Saba
First DUI arrest on Saba after introduction of breathalyzer
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
Bonaire
Rolando Marin celebrates 30 years at Tourist Office Bonaire
-
St. Eustatius
Man arrested for theft of phone from Supermarket on Statia