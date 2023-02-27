DUO back in Caribbean region

KRALENDIJK – In March and April the Education Department (Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs, DUO) will visit Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Sint Maarten again. DUO will open a temporary service office on these islands to talk with prospective students and former students. In addition, DUO will organise information sessions and offers on-site personalized help with payment problems. This is a follow-up to DUO’s successful visits to the Caribbean last spring and fall.

The information meetings focus on students who want to study in the Netherlands and their parents. During the meetings they receive practical information about applying for study financing. In addition, there are useful tips for other things that need to be arranged, such as a burgerservicenummer (BSN), DigiD and opening a bank account. And there is up-to-date information about the Cabinet plans for the reintroduction of the basic scholarship in higher education in September. Naturally, there will also be room to ask questions.

At the temporary service offices, people can stop by with questions about student loans and repaying their student debt. The employees can also help with filling out forms or solving access problems with My DUO. An appointment is not required to visit a service office, a valid ID is.



Tailored assistance

DUO would like to help prevent former students from getting into financial trouble. Therefore, some of the former students with payment arrears will receive an invitation for a personal interview with a DUO employee to come to a customized solution.

DUO will be on Aruba from the 20th to the 30th of March, on Curaçao from the 27th of March to the 6th of April, on St. Maarten from the 3rd to the 6th of April and on Bonaire from the 11th to the 14th of April.

More information about the temporary service offices and the information meetings can be found at duo.nl/bezoekantillen.