Duo Xtreme Bonaire sees other successful event
24-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Duo Xtreme Bonaire 2024 took place last Sunday with 80 enthusiastic participants, including cyclists from Aruba, Curaçao, and the Netherlands.
Competitors brought their own bikes for the event, which featured two challenging routes: a 55 km technical course and a tougher 76 km route, including the notorious ‘De Hel.’
Forty-six volunteers assisted with water stations and checkpoints, and after the race, winners were celebrated at a prize ceremony.
Connections
The event, organized by the Bonaire Bicycle Club, fosters regional connections between islands and was deemed a success thanks to dedicated volunteers and sponsors.
