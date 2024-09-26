Saba
Dutch army unit visits fire department Saba
26-09-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – Recently, a unit of the army visited Saba’s fire station in preparation for possible support following a hurricane. During their visit, they were introduced to the department.
BKCN provided the visitors with an explanation of the firefighting equipment, such as saws and other tools that can be useful in emergency situations. It was a valuable exchange of knowledge and experience, helping us to be better prepared.
