Dutch attention for Agriculture, Husbandry and Fishery in Bonaire















Breed improvement to come to better meat production is an important aspect of ongoing projects. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk – Horticulture, livestock farming and fishing on Bonaire must grow and become more professional. Government service LVV plays an important role in this as a knowledge center.

Commissioner James Kroon, together with representatives of the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV), recently visited the LVV project. The Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality and the OLB work closely together to stimulate and develop the agricultural sector on Bonaire.

During their visit to LVV, the delegation was given an explanation of the recent changes in the professionalization of livestock farming, horticulture and fisheries. One advancement for livestock is the purchase of three bucks of the so called dorpel sheep breed sill.

Goat farming

Investments have also been made in goat farming. At LVV, goat owners get the opportunity to participate in -among other things-breed improvement, to improve meat production.