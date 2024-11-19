Aviation & Travel Dutch Caribbean airports to reduce Passenger Facility Charge in 2025 Redactie 19-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- The Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) has announced an agreement to lower the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC), commonly referred to as “airport tax,” to $15 per passenger, per airport for travel between the Dutch Antillean islands, starting in 2025.

This reduction will directly result in lower ticket prices, which will be reflected in the pricing of airlines operating between the islands, such as Divi Divi Air, Z-air, and Winair.

The new PFC rate will be implemented in January 2025 at Curaçao and Bonaire airports, followed by Aruba in February. Bonaire already charges below the agreed amount, but Bonaire International Airport (BIA) will skip an annual increase to ensure the fee does not exceed $15. The busy routes between Aruba and Curaçao, as well as Bonaire and Curaçao, will benefit immediately from the reduction. Princess Juliana Airport on Sint Maarten will join the initiative later in 2025.

Research-Based Decision

The decision follows research showing that lower costs will stimulate inter-island travel. The initiative aims to boost tourism, collaboration, and economic growth across the region.

“Airports connect our islands and bring people closer together,” said DCCA Chair Jonny Andersen. “By reducing passenger charges, we make travel more accessible while supporting tourism and economic development in our region.”

