St. Eustatius Dutch Caribbean Islands make strong showing at Local2030 Islands Network Conference Redactie 29-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Dutch Caribbean Island were present with a relatively large delegation. Photo: DCNA

HONOLULU, HAWAII – Various representatives from the Dutch Caribbean islands were present at the recent Local2030 Islands Network Conference, which was held last week in Hawaii.

The event, focused on Nature Based Solutions and restoration efforts, saw delegates from islands around the globe coming together with a shared sense of purpose and unity.

The presence of a large delegation from the Dutch Caribbean, including representatives from Saba, Statia, Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, and The Cabinet of the Special Envoy of the BES-islands, underscored the region’s commitment to cooperation and environmental stewardship.

With a history of collaboration and a shared vision for a sustainable future, the islands are poised to make a significant impact within the global network of island communities.

DCNA

Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) director Arno Verhoeven said he was happy to speak about the umbrella organization’s recent initiatives.

“Grateful for the invitation and I also had the honor of sharing a little speech on Nature Based Solutions, mangroves and the DCNA program for the restoration of key habitats in the Dutch Caribbean”.