Dutch Central Bank contributes half a million for slavery memorial site on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The “Across the Seas” project on Bonaire has received a one-time grant of €500,000 from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). This contribution will fund a memorial site at the former Fontein plantation, according to the bank.

The site will feature a monument honoring Martis di Katalina Janga, who led a rebellion of enslaved people on Bonaire in 1834. Additionally, a building for community gatherings will be constructed, along with educational programs for schools and the local community.

Before the memorial site at Fontein is fully open to visitors, those interested can visit a special exhibition room at the Terramar Museum in Kralendijk, which provides further insight into Bonaire’s slavery history and the “Across the Seas” project.

Positive Reception

Arjen de Wolff, chairman of the Across the Seas foundation, expressed gratitude for the news: “We are very pleased that DNB has chosen to support the ‘Across the Seas’ program. This program is centered on cultural development, historical awareness, and media. Through collaboration with local cultural organizations, artists, and community initiatives, this is truly a project for the entire community of Bonaire.”

De Wolff emphasized the close collaboration with partners on the island and in the region to create sustainable projects, including the memorial site dedicated to Martis di Katalina Janga, a dedicated space at the Terramar Museum, and initiatives in Rincón and other neighborhoods. “Collaboration is key, both within Bonaire and between Bonaire, the region, and the Netherlands and Europe.”

The foundation plans to hold a detailed presentation for the press and public at the end of November, where questions will also be welcomed.

Apologies

On July 1, 2022, DNB President Klaas Knot issued an apology on behalf of DNB for its historical involvement in transatlantic slavery. To act on these words, DNB allocated €5 million to support educational and historical heritage preservation projects.

