Defense Dutch defense train for hurricane relief operations also on Saba Redactie 09-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo - Defensie Caribisch Gebied

PHILIPSBURG — The Dutch Caribbean Defense is conducting a hurricane relief exercise over the next two weeks on Sint Maarten and Saba. This exercise, named Windward Express, involves military personnel training alongside local security partners to enhance their preparedness and strengthen collaboration, ensuring that the military can be deployed quickly and effectively after a hurricane.

Various Defense units are participating in the exercise, including marines from the Sint Maarten Detachment, marines from Marine Squadron Carib Aruba, and military personnel from Curaçao. The naval ship HNLMS Pelikaan, boat groups with their FRISC vessels, and other supporting units are also involved in the hurricane relief exercise.

Upon arrival in Sint Maarten, the units will conduct exercises on both Sint Maarten and Saba on a rotating basis. These activities help familiarize the military with the specific conditions on the islands and foster collaboration with local partners, such as government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and businesses that play a crucial role in emergency relief efforts.

