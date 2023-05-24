Dutch Government appoints Nicoline Van der Linden as Acting Government Commissioner St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Central Government in The Hague has confirmed Nicoline van der Linden, born Geertsma, will be the new Acting Government Commissioner of St. Eustatius per June 15, 2023.

The appointment follows a recommendation by State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen.

Van der Linden-Geertsema succeeds Claudia Toet, whose resignation takes effect on 14 June to become the new director of the tax and customs administration for the Caribbean Netherlands on June 15.

According to a release by Statia Govenrment Van der Linden is an experiecend manager with comprehensive experience in political administration, having served in various capacities in the ministry of the interior and kingdom relations since 2009.

