Economy Dutch inspection thwarts Starlink internet services in Caribbean Netherlands Redactie 02-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure has established that Starlink satellite dishes are being used in the Caribbean Netherlands. However, Starlink does not currently hold a concession to provide internet services under the Telecommunications Act BES.

“Possessing such a satellite dish is not prohibited. However, it is not permitted to use Starlink’s internet services as long as Starlink does not have a concession”, the inspection notes.

Discontinued

Starlink has recently informed consumers in the Caribbean Netherlands about the unauthorized use of Starlink equipment and the violation of the user terms of service. Consequently, the internet service will be discontinued by Starlink.